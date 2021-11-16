Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway as IAF showcases prowess on emergency airstrip | 10 points

Riding an Air Force C-130 Hercules plane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district to inaugurate the 340km-long Purvanchal Expressway that also has an airstrip. Built at a cost of ₹22,500 crore, the expressway is aimed at giving a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel, who were present at the event among other leaders, received the Prime Minister on the highway.

Here are the top developments on the Purvanchal Expressway event:

1. Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the highway is a symbol of development in the region. “The expressway will give momentum to development. It is an expressway that will strengthen the state's economy,” he said.

2. The prime minister noted that the newly built highway will not only benefit eastern UP, but also provide connectivity to the people of Bihar. “It will not only connect the nine districts but connect cities which have potential for development,” Modi said at the inauguration ceremony.

3. Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Purvanchal Express will become “the lifeline of development in eastern Uttar Pradesh”, adding that this is the trajectory of "new India" under the leadership of Modi.

4. The expressway originates from Chaudsarai village in Lucknow district located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH 731) and concludes at Hydaria village on NH 31, about 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. It is located about 100km from Lucknow and links the state capital with Ghazipur.

5. The key feature of Purvanchal Expressway is the 3.2km-long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes during emergencies. Being an access-controlled expressway, it would also provide benefits like fuel conservation, reduced time and control in pollution level, along with reduction in accidents.

6. Targeting past governments in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said that they “neglected the development of the eastern region” in Uttar Pradesh. “The area was left to the mafia, the same area is now writing the script of the development of UP,” he noted.

7. Earlier in the day, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had slammed the ruling BJP, claiming that he deserved credit for the work. "The ribbon has come from Lucknow and the scissors came from Delhi to take credit for the Samajwadi Party's work..." Yadav tweeted.

8. Massive preparations were made for the event, including dry runs for the air show on the 3.2km emergency airstrip.

9. Modi witnessed the airshow by the Indian Air Force on the emergency airstrip, starting with the landing of Mirage 2000. An AN-32 transport aircraft subsequently touched down with special commandos. A flypast by three Kiran Mk II, flanked by 2 Sukhoi 30 jets followed.

10. The 6-lane expressway can be expanded to an 8-lane in the future, an official statement read. It is set to become a key economic route in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

