 'Modi ko chunte': BJP's poll song features 'One Nation, One Flag', Ram Mandir, G20 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Modi ko chunte': BJP's poll song features 'One Nation, One Flag', Ram Mandir, G20

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 11:38 AM IST

BJP launched music video of ‘Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte’ campaign song on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched another version of the “Modi ko chunte hain” campaign song as the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws closer.

Screengrab from BJP's “Modi ko chunte hain” campaign song.(BJP)
Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)" – the campaign song says. The campaign song says India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose Namo (Narendra Modi) as the PM. Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi, the lyrics go on.

The campaign song also showcased PM Modi's projects for various sections of the people and featured Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Bharat Mandapam built for G20's Delhi summit and Ahmedabad's newly developed Narendra Modi cricket stadium, among others.

"He considers Bharat his mother and the countrymen as God. He chooses work before the name (fame)" -- the theme song says.

The video ends with thousands of people coming together to form a giant collage of PM Modi.

In a statement, the BJP said that the song has been sung in 12 different languages. “From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison - our collective dreams have taken flight!” BJP said.

“Modi ko chunte hai” song was launched earlier in the year, in January, from First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan.

On Wednesday, BJP launched another campaign song-video around PM Modi asserting Bharat ka beta Modi chala, Bharat ki mann badhne ko (India's son Modi is advancing to increase the pride of India).

