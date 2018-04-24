Modi launches Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan to strengthen Panchayati Raj system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scheme that seeks to strengthen the country’s Panchayati Raj system and address critical gaps that hinder its success.

He launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Ramnagar in this tribal-dominated district of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

The Central government scheme aims at making rural local bodies self-sustainable, financially stable and more efficient.

The programme seeks to address critical gaps that hinder the success of Panchayats by enhancing their capacities and effectiveness, and promote devolution of powers and responsibilities.

On the occasion, Modi unveiled a roadmap for development of tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh over the next five years. Under the plan, Rs 2 lakh crore will be spent for development of areas under tribal panchayats.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plant at Maneri in the district.

Modi also honoured panchayats for their achievements in implementing the government’s e-governance scheme, making villages under their jurisdiction open defecation-free (ODF) and also smokeless by switching from conventional fuel to LPG.

