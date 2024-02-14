PM Modi opens UAE temple, hails ties with Arab world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a grand temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, describing the sprawling stone structure as an embodiment of the close ties between India and the Arab world and hailing the strength of diversity ingrained in the building. PM Modi inaugurates the BAPS Mandir near Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Dressed in a pale pink kurta, Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, participated in rituals that were replicated in around 1,200 shrines built by the organisation worldwide, and met workers who helped build the temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He also hailed the role played by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recalled the fervour over the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month, referred to himself as the biggest pujari (priest) of “Maa Bharati”, and said the current period was not only the Amrit Kaal – a reference to the years leading up to the centenary of India’s independence – for the country but also for its faith and culture.

“The temple is an example of global unity and communal harmony…it reflects the depth of ties between India and the UAE,” he said on the second of his two-day trip to the country. “It is a symbol of the shared love between the people of India and the Arab world.”

The temple that is spread across 27 acres was built for an estimated ₹700 crore. Around 1.8 million bricks were used for the temple, which features seven main spires – each representing an emirate in the country.

Modi spent a chunk of his speech talking about India-UAE ties, saying that the world saw the relationship as an example of mutual trust and cooperation. He said in recent years, the bilateral ties scaled new heights, but added that India didn’t see the relationship only in contemporary circumstances,

“The roots of these relations are thousands of years old, the Arab world played the role of a the bridge for trade between India and Europe in ancient times…In Gujarat, where I come from, the Arab world was a leading business centre for traders.New possibilities are born from the confluence of civilisations, and new streams of art, culture, and literature spout forth,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“That’s why this magnificent temple in Abu Dhabi is so important. The temple has pumped new cultural energy into our ancient ties. This is not just a shrine, it is a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity…a spiritual reflection of India-UAE ties,” he added.

Modi – who referred to the opening of the temple as a golden chapter – offered water and prayers in the virtual Ganga and Yamuna rivers at the temple before proceeding to inaugurate the building located in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. He inscribed “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” on marble slab, using a hammer and chisel, and engaged with children who crafted miniature art pieces.

The event was attended by a raft of religious figures, including the Pramukh Swami and Swami Brahmaviharidas, and the UAE minister of tolerance and coexistence, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who hailed the contribution of the UAE government. “Your (Modi’s) visit to UAE is a clear indication of the depth of the friendship, trust and cooperation that has long existed between the UAE and India and strengthened by you.”

Modi stressed the importance of diversity, noting that the temple’s walls feature scriptures from Hindu texts, Egyptian hieroglyphs, and verses from the Quran and Bible. He said Sikhs were taking care of the langar, people of all faiths had worked on constructing the temples, the Bohras had built the wall of harmony at the entrance of the temple, and the 3D experience was courtesy members of the Parsi community.

“We do not see hatred in diversity, we consider diversity as our specialty…In this temple, we will see a glimpse of diverse faiths at each and every step,” Modi said. “Amid global conflict, this reaffirms our faith in humanity... Members of every religion and sect have come forward to build this temple. The seven pillars of this temple represent the seven emirates. This is the nature of the Indian people. Wherever we go, we respect and imbibe their culture and values.”

He said the UAE, which till now was known for the Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, had now added another cultural landmark to its identity. “I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the times to come. This will also increase the number of people coming to the UAE and increase the people-to-people ties between the two countries,” Modi said.

He added that the temple took forward the UAE president’s vision of “we are all brothers”.

Modi hailed the contribution of the UAE government. “If there is anyone who has the biggest and the most significant role in making this grand temple a reality, then it is none other than my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed…The government of UAE has wholeheartedly worked to fulfil the aspirations of crores of Indians. It has not only won the hearts of Indians living in the UAE but also of all 140 crore Indians,” he said.

He said during his first visit to the country in 2015, he discussed the desire for this temple with Mohamed bin Zayed. “As soon as I made the proposal, he accepted it instantly, and provided a large plot of land for the temple,” he added.

During a visit in 2018, Modi continued, he was shown two models for the temple – one based on ancient Vedic traditions of India, another without any Hindu features. When the plans were showed to Mohamed bin Zayed, Modi said, the UAE president said the temple should be magnificent, and should look like a temple

“This is not a small thing, this is something very big…the temple reflects the grand thinking of Mohamed bin Zayed,” Modi added.

In his speech, Modi invoked his poll slogan of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas to underscore the importance of inclusive development, and said that temples made by BAPS reflected ancient values with modernity.

“Just last month, the centuries-old dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled. Ram Lalla is seated in his home…the whole of India and all Indians are still immersed in that celebration,” Modi said.

“Our immense pleasure in Ayodhya has been further enhanced by the wave of happiness received in Abu Dhabi today. It is my good fortune that I have been a witness to the grand Shri Ram temple first in Ayodhya, and then to this temple in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Modi cited Swami Brahmavihari having said earlier that the PM could have become a temple priest.

“I do not know whether I am fit to be a priest of a temple, but I feel proud of being the priest of Maa Bharti,” Modi said amid slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.