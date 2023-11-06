close_game
close_game
News / India News / Modi seeks support of voters to create a ‘marvellous’ Mizoram

Modi seeks support of voters to create a ‘marvellous’ Mizoram

ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Nov 06, 2023 01:34 AM IST

Addressing the state on the last day of campaign, Modi highlighted initiatives taken by BJP-led central government in the last nine years to improve Mizoram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video message for the people of poll-bound Mizoram seeking their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party to ensure all round development of the state and make their homeland “marvellous”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Addressing the people of the state on the last day of the poll campaign, Modi highlighted the initiatives taken by BJP-led central government in the last nine years to improve the state’s infrastructure, including railway, health and sports.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen,” Modi said in his 11-minute video message.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Terming the people of Mizoram as his family members, he said it has always been a great pleasure for him to interact with the state’s warm people. “Since the formation of the NDA government at the Centre in 2014, we have tried to end all kinds of distance (between the Centre and Mizoram). We have given prime importance to fulfilling your aspirations, dreams, needs. That has helped reduce the distance of minds due to this,” he said.

Read Here: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Mizoram

Highlighting his 60 visits to the northeast in past nine years, Modi said that that large scale development initiatives and connectivity projects have helped bring down the physical distance and brought New Delhi to the doorsteps of people in the region.

“Mizoram is a state with both nature and culture. It has potential to become a global tourist hub. When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent and tourism. Infrastructure brings investment, industry, income growth and creates opportunities for my young friends in Mizoram,” he said.

Talking about his earlier promise transformation by transportation, the PM spoke about how the broad-gauge network has reached Bairabi in Mizoram and informed that another 8500 cr has been sanctioned to extend the project to Sairang—around 100 km more.

On the road network, he said till 2013-14, the total length of National highways in the region was 11,000 km which has increased to 16,000 km in 2022-23.

He assured the people that many steps would be taken to improve Mizoram’s health infrastructure so that people do not need to go to other places for treatment.

Read Here | ‘2024 election results will be beyond barriers’: PM Modi at HTLS 2023

“Mizoram’s 4.5 lakh people were offered Ayushman Bharat cards. In entire Mizoram, there are around 100 hospitals where people are getting free treatment,” Modi said, adding jobs are being created in the health sector.

Stating that Mizoram’s farmers are the foundation of the state’s development, he said 1.7 lakh peasants are getting money in their account under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Modi said that the Northeast played a key role in India’s rise in sports and the BJP is committed to increase sports infrastructure in the region, including Mizoram.

“There’s great passion for sports in the northeast. This region including Mizoram has played a key role in India’s rise. We are committed to improving the overall sports infrastructure. We are focusing on creating sports academies and scholarships for young athletes in the future,” he said.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Mizoram on October 30 to address poll rallies in the state, but the visit was cancelled. However, no reason was cited by the party.

In 2018, BJP had contested from 39 of the total 40 seats and managed to open its account in Mizoram by winning one seat. Though MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, there’s no alliance between them in Mizoram, the only state in northeast where the saffron party is not in power or part of the government. This time BJP is contesting 23 seats.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out