‘Modi Story’ portal launched for people’s account of the Prime Minister

NEW DELHI: ‘Modi Story’, a volunteer-driven initiative to uncover the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will include anecdotes of his life as told by various personalities from different walks of life, was launched on Sunday.

The Modi Story website says it aims to bring together first-hand anecdotes and reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed Narendra Modi. Anyone can contribute to the collection in the form of video, audio or text, it said.

“The making of new India is the story of common people coming together, aspiring for greatness, in the spirit of ‘we the people’… There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi’s life, his intent, integrity and intensity,” the portal’s bio said, adding, “Modi Story is about such voices,” it added.

Several prominent personalities, including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, actor-cum-politician Manoj Tiwari, former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri, have contributed to the anecdotal compilation.

In a video shared by the Modi Story twitter handle, Olympian Neeraj Chopra said, “We did not feel like we were meeting the Prime Minister of India. He talked to every single player and knew about us individually. Since Narendra Modi became the PM, there has been a lot of change in the sports.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several union ministers have promoted the initiative by tweeting about it.

“Stories of grit & grace … memories of the magic of personal meetings. talks that reflect an amiable persona, a decisive political personality… stories till now untold, unheard.. @themodistory,” women and child development minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet.

The initiative was inaugurated by the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni.