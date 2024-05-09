Modi takes on Andhra govt, says it neglected basic infra

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting the basic infrastructure, developmental projects, irrigation and industrial sector in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) in the coming elections to bring in a double-engine government in the state. PM Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP members during an election rally in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing an election rally at Kalikiri in Rajampet parliamentary constituency in Annamayya district, Modi regretted that the youth had to leave the state for employment and basic necessities. “The people had voted for the YSRCP government with high hopes and dreams, but the government had broken their trust repeatedly,” he said.

The Prime Minister accused the YSRCP of encouraging goons and mafias. “I was shocked to know that Annamayya dam was washed away due to sand mafia, resulting in destruction of 25-30 villages and loss of several lives. Those sand mafia operators are being shielded by the YSRCP. I want to tell those mafia leaders that their days are numbered and the coming NDA government will give their due share in punishment,” he said.

He alleged that the Jagan government was incompetent in providing even basic amenities like drinking water to the people. “Modi wants to provide safe drinking water to every household. But the state government doesn’t cooperate with the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

Modi also blamed it on the YSRCP government for failing to complete Polavaram major irrigation project on Godavari. “It stands as an example for the incompetence of the government. Farmers in Rayalaseema have been troubled by the YSRCP for years. When the NDA comes to power, irrigation projects will all be completed at the earliest,” he said.

The Prime Minister further assured that major infrastructural developments are underway in Andhra Pradesh. “In the next five years, infrastructure will be at its peak. The BJP has announced that bullet trains will be a reality in Southern India too. You tell me, shouldn’t Andhra Pradesh have its own bullet train?” he asked.

Modi also took a dig at the Congress stating that it wants to take India back to the old days, at a time when he is on a mission of nation building. “The Congress leaders are threatening that all the schemes introduced in the last 10 years, shall be cancelled. They say they will bring back Article 370, cancel Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they say they will cancel the schemes that help poor people with free rations and free medical check-ups. They are also challenging the SC judgment on Ram Mandir in their vile attempt to lock down the temple,” he pointed out.

He said the Congress was detached and uprooted from the culture and traditions of India, and was always aiming to see the country divided and in shackles. “They can often be caught not acknowledging India as one country and always propose to divide the country,” he said.

Later in the evening, Modi, along with Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan took part in a roadshow in Vijayawada, in which thousands of people took part.

Hitting out at Modi, Andhra Pradesh education minister and YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana said the PM “has lowered the stature of the post he is holding”.

Satyanarayana also accused the BJP of being involved in ‘massive corruption.

“No party has done the kind of corruption that the BJP is indulging in now. In my political career, I have never seen such a corrupt party as the BJP. Modi is making the post of PM worthless.”