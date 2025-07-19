Modi targets oppn in twin Bihar, Bengal rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tore into the Opposition in two separate rallies, accusing the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress of blocking Bihar’s progress and alleging that the Trinamool Congress risked West Bengal’s identity and national security by promoting infiltration for votebank politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Motihari on Friday. (PMO)

Modi addressed a rally in Motihari in Bihar after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development projects worth ₹7,200 crore. Later in the day, he spoke at Durgapur in West Bengal after inaugurating projects worth ₹5,400 crore.

In Bihar, Modi said his government’s top priority was to remove backwardness — whether of the region or the people — and therefore Bihar was poised for fast-paced development.

“We neither get trapped in slogans nor remain confined to promises, we believe in concrete action which is reflected through our policies and programmes. When I say we work about backward classes and extremely backward classes, we mean it and work for their uplift. The NDA government’s mission is that priority for every backward, whether it be a backward area or class,” he said, adding Bihar had moved out of the lantern age — a reference to the RJD’s poll symbol — to a new Bihar of hope.

Bihar is set to go to the polls later this year.

“We see like Mumbai in the west, Motihari growing in east, Gayaji like Gurugram, Patna like Pune... we have to make Bihar a developed state and the work is happening at great speed because both Centre and the state have governments, which believe in working,” he said.

In Durgapur, Modi positioned the Bharatiya Janata Party as the only one that respects and protects Bengali “ashmita” (identity), calling for an end to what he termed a regime of “lies, lawlessness and loot.

“TMC, because of its vested interests, has put the identity of West Bengal at stake. For the sake of votebank politics, infiltration is being encouraged here. A complete ecosystem has been created to support infiltrators. This is a threat to both national security and Bengal’s security and identity,” Modi said, accusing the ruling party of “openly challenging constitutional institutions” and “defending illegal immigrants.”

His comments came amid a simmering row over Bengali-speaking migrant workers alleging harassment in BJP-ruled states.

“The real threat to Bengal’s dignity and future comes not from outside but from within, from a state government that thrives on lies, lawlessness, and loot. For the BJP, Bengali ‘ashmita’ is supreme. Wherever there is a BJP government, Bengalis are respected, Bengali language is respected,” Modi said.

In Bihar, Modi inaugurated four Amrit Bharat trains and infrastructure projects, including the four-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over ₹820 crore, New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). He also handed over the keys of houses to 12,000 beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony, and released funds for housing schemes.

He travelled to the venue in an open vehicle waving to the people, with chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Samrat Choudhary accompanying him. At the programme, governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Lalan Singh, Nityanand Rai, Giriraj Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Ram Nath Thakur,Bihar ministers, and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha were present.

“Bihar ka sankalp atal, NDA ke saath har pal (Bihar’s resolve is firm, every moment with NDA). Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkar ( We will make a new Bihar, NDA government once again),” Modi said, highlighting how his government had changed the way the Centre looked at Bihar and made it a priority state.

He also warned people to be wary of the RJD and the Congress.

“Our resolve is a prosperous Bihar with employment for every young person. The Nitish government has already provided government jobs in large numbers after a lot of work in the previous years. The Centre is helping the state shoulder to shoulder. We have also come up with a new ₹1-lakh crore scheme to be implemented from August 1 under which on first time employment in the private sector, every youth will get ₹15,000. Mudra loans are also being provided for self-employment,” he added.

Modi said that just as the power equation in the world was changing from west to east due to rapid development, the same was happening in India, with eastern states such as Bihar set for a leap. “Champaran is a place that gave Gandhiji a new direction and now it will inspire Bihar towards a new prosperous future,” he added.

Launching an attack on the RJD and the Congress, Modi said that the previous United Progressive Alliance government was revengeful towards Bihar and left it to live with backwardness, while his government ended the politics of revenge with focus on backwardness to add speed to India’s growth. “When Bihar will grow, India will grow,” he added.

Modi said that in the last 11 years, over 40 million people got pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana, out of which Bihar’s share was over six million. “Motihari alone has got around three lakh houses. Today, 12,000 people have got keys to the houses, while another 40,000 have got money transferred in their bank accounts. It was unthinkable during the RJD-Congress regime when people shuddered to even get their houses painted, fearing the house owner could be kidnapped,” he added.

In Bengal, the PM targeted TMC over alleged corruption, crimes against women and non-implementation of central schemes. He raised the slogan “Bangla poriborton chai, Bangla unnayan chai” (Bengal wants change. Bengal wants development.)

“It is the BJP government that awarded Bengali the status of a classical language. TMC and the Left were part of Congress governments for so many years but they never thought of doing this. BJP recognises the Bengali language as a crucible of culture.” He also slammed the state government over violence in Murshidabad and the bribe-for-jobs case.

TMC leaders, meanwhile, said the investment promises made by the PM were false. “Nobody knows when these projects will be implemented. When the BJP came to power in 2014 Modi promised 20 million jobs every year but the Parliament was recently told that only two million jobs have been created so far... investments of ₹5,400 crore was a false promise,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha, who addressed a press conference in Patna, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, who issued a statement, said they would like to “remind” Modi of his promise in 2014 when he had “vowed to revive the sugar mills of Motihari and, upon the next visit, enjoy tea sweetened with the local produce”. Jha also described the PM’s event “khali potli” (empty bundle).

“What came of his [Modi’s] claims of developing Kashi [Varanasi, the PM’s parliamentary constituency] on the lines of Kyoto?” said Kumar.