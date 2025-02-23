Modi to hand over social media to inspiring women, urges ‘one day as scientist’

New Delhi: Forget the usual posts – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flipping the script for this year’s National Science Day and International Women’s Day. Instead of the standard updates, he plans to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women on March 8. And, he’s urged everyone to embrace their inner scientist by spending “one day as a scientist” to celebrate National Science Day 2025 on February 28. A gathering listening to the 119th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, at Naraina Vihar on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing the 119th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi made these announcements on Sunday. He also spoke on sports, fight against obesity, biodiversity, World Wildlife Day and the ongoing board exams.

On National Science Day

The theme of National Science Day 2025 is empowering Indian youth for global leadership in science and innovation for Viksit Bharat.

“In a few days to come, we are going to celebrate National Science Day. The interest and passion of our children and youth in science matter a lot. I have an idea for this, which you can call ‘One Day as a Scientist’. That is, you should try to spend one day as a scientist. You can choose any day as per your convenience and choice. On that day, you must visit a research lab, planetarium or a space centre,” he said.

Lauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for completing its 100th rocket launch last month, PM Modi on Sunday said that this achievement is “not just a number” but also the nation’s “resolve to touch new heights in space” with the increasing participation of “women power in our team of space scientists.”

He further mentioned that the scope of ISRO’s successes has been enormous, adding that in the last 10 years alone, around 460 satellites have been launched, including those of other countries as well.

PM Modi also said the space sector is becoming an excellent option for youth “who want to do something thrilling and exciting in life.”

On International Women’s Day

For International Women’s Day, PM Modi plans to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

“This time on Women’s Day.. I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X, and Instagram to some inspiring ladies of the country. Women who have achieved success in myriad fields; who have innovated and created a unique identity for themselves in various fields,” he said.

In 2020, PM Modi had handed over his social media accounts to seven women achievers. With 105.5 million followers on X and 92 million followers on Instagram, PM Modi is among the most followed global leaders on social media.

Referring to his recent visit to AI Action Summit in France’s Paris, PM Modi said the world “greatly appreciated India’s progress” in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “...Be it the space sector or AI, the ever-increasing participation of our youth is begetting a new revolution. The people of India are second to none in adopting and trying new technologies,” he added.

On sports and fight against obesity

PM Modi also appreciated the growing sportsperson in the country, specially number of teenage champions in the ‘Khelo-India’ campaign

“Sportspersons like Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Mate from Maharashtra, Tejas Shirse or Jyoti Yaraji from Andhra Pradesh, have given new hopes to the nation. Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, high jumper Pooja of Haryana and swimmer Dhinidhi Desindhu of Karnataka won the hearts of the countrymen. They surprised everyone by setting three new national records,” he said.

PM Modi also emphasised that obesity needs to be tackled for the nation to become fit and healthy. “According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering the problem of obesity. Cases of obesity have doubled in the past years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity has increased fourfold even among children,” he said.

He shared special messages from Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty on overcoming obesity, suggesting “reducing the consumption of edible oil by 10%” as one of the methods to tackle obesity.

“Using less oil in food and dealing with obesity is not just a personal choice but also our responsibility towards the family. Excessive use of oil in food can cause many diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. By making small changes in our food habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free,” he added.

On biodiversity and board exams

PM also highlighted India’s rich biodiversity and deep cultural connection with wildlife while speaking on World Wildlife Day, celebrated on March 3, on Sunday’s Mann Ki Baat.

Praising conservation efforts by individuals and startups, which led to the growing population of key species of animals, birds, and plants, he said, “We will celebrate World Wildlife Day at the beginning of next month. I urge you to encourage people associated with wildlife protection. It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that many start-ups have also emerged in this field.”

He also appealed to students appearing in board exams to “appear for your papers without any stress and with a completely positive spirit.”

He said the new format of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 spanning eight episodes has received widespread appreciation.