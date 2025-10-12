Modi to visit Srisailam temple during Andhra tour on Oct 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day’s visit to Andhra Pradesh on October 16 to have a darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy at the famous Srisailam temple in Nandyal district, besides addressing a rally at Kurnool, officials confirmed on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi (HT)

According to the itinerary reaching the state secretariat in Amaravati, Modi will reach Kurnool airport by a special aircraft at around 10.20 am on October 16. From there, he will travel by road to Srisailam, reaching the Bhramaramba Guest House at around 11.10 am.

He will then proceed to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at approximately 11.45 am.

At 1,40 pm, the Prime Minister will depart from the Sunnipenta helipad and fly to the Nannur helipad. At 2.30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone for the Ragamayuri Green Hills venture, a major development project at Nannur on the outskirts of Kurnool town.

Later, the Prime Minister will take part in a road show along with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and then address a public meeting until 4.00 pm to highlight the latest initiative of GST reforms and other key central government projects, besides future plans for Andhra Pradesh’s development.

“A gathering of around 3 lakh people from both Kurnool and Nandyal districts are expected for the meeting,” BJP state president P V N Madhav said.

After the public rally, Modi will return by road to Nannur helipad, from where he will fly back to Kurnool airport, from where he will depart for New Delhi at 4.40 pm.

Officials from the district administration and the Special Protection Group (SPG) are reportedly making extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s visit.