Modi urges people to watch DD serial on unsung heroes of freedom movement

Published on Aug 29, 2022 09:04 AM IST

The serial is being aired every Sunday at 9pm on Doordarshan. (HT PHOTO)
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to watch the newly-launched serial ‘Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantra Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’ on Doordarshan focussed on the unsung heroes of the freedom movement.

“This is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the freedom movement… I urge you to take time out to watch it… So that a new awakening will arise in our country about these great heroes of the birth of freedom,” Modi said in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

The serial is being aired every Sunday at 9pm on Doordarshan and will have 75 episodes. It will be dubbed into English and nine regional languages Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, and Assamese.

Rani Abbakka, Bakshi Jagabanhdhu, Tirot Sing, Sidhu Murmu, Kanhu Murmu, Shivappa Nayaka, Kanhoji Angre, Rani Gaidinliu, Tilka Majhi are among those who will feature in the serial.

On August 17, Modi attended a special screening of the serial along with Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
