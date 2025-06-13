Modi-Carney G7 meet opportunity to reset ties: MEA

The upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 Summit is an opportunity to reset bilateral ties based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s concerns, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. Modi and Carney had their first phone conversation on June 6, when the Indian prime minister accepted an invitation to attend the outreach session of the G7 summit (PMOIndia- X)

India-Canada ties rapidly deteriorated after former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September 2023 that Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed the charge as “absurd” and accused the Canadian government of giving safe haven to separatists and radical elements that posed a threat to Indian diplomats.

Modi and Carney had their first phone conversation on June 6, when the Indian prime minister accepted an invitation to attend the outreach session of the G7 Summit to be hosted by Canada in the resort of Kananaskis during June 15-17.

“We believe that the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and global issues, and to explore pathways to reset the relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other’s concerns,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly news briefing.

He didn’t go into details of the concerns of both countries and said India’s views on “some of these issues have already been shared publicly in considerable detail”.

Besides accusing the Canadian side of not doing enough to rein in Khalistani elements that have threatened Indian diplomatic facilities and diplomats, New Delhi had also said the previous Trudeau administration was providing space to secessionist and radical forces inimical to Indian interests.

When Carney called Modi last week, the leaders had an “opportunity to reflect on the India-Canada relationship and the way forward”, Jaiswal said, in an apparent reference to the cratering of relations over the past two years.

India and Canada, Jaiswal noted, are “vibrant democracies bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties”.

A readout issued by the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office on the phone call between Modi and Carney had said that “there was agreement to continued law enforcement dialogue and discussions addressing security concerns”. The Indian readout on the conversation had made no reference to this issue.

Jaiswal responded to a question on the Canadian reference to a dialogue on security concerns by saying that there are existing mechanisms between Indian and Canadian law enforcement agencies that have “discussed issues of mutual security concern over a period of time”.

He added, “This engagement is likely to continue.”

The trial of four Indian men arrested for alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar is currently underway in Canada. At the same time, both sides have shown interest in discussing the activities of trans-national criminal gangs, including elements with ties to Khalistani separatists.

The planned meeting between Modi and Carney is being seen as the first real opportunity in almost two years to repair bilateral ties. Besides the deep people-to-people ties between India and Canada, the Carney government is interested in forging stronger economic ties with India in the face of strained relations with the US due to the trade policies of the Donald Trump administration.

Carney has defended his decision to invite Modi to the G7 Summit following criticism of the move by Sikh groups in Canada. He has said India is central to several supply chains, and that the decision to invite Modi was made after consulting other G7 member countries.

India is the fifth largest economy and at the heart of a crucial supply chains, he said. India’s presence is “essential” when the G7 countries address key issues such as security, energy, the digital future and critical minerals at the summit, he added.

“There are certain countries that should be at the table for those discussions,” Carney said.

Among the priorities listed by Canada for the G7 Summit are strengthening security, countering foreign interference and trans-national crime, building energy security, accelerating the digital transition, and fortifying critical mineral supply chains.