'Momentous feat': PM Modi on Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine getting approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to credit Indian scientists for developing Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, the second India-made vaccine to be granted emergency use approval (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). “India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world’s first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. A momentous feat indeed,” PM Modi tweeted.

Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus which when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, and helps the body fight infection. It is a needle-free intradermal vaccine administered using ‘PharmaJet’, an applicator that ensures painless inoculation, the manufacturer said in a statement. After DCGI’s nod for emergency use, it will join the leagues of Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, adding more ammunition to India’s vaccine arsenal. It is also the first vaccine India approved for children above the age of 12.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to Twitter to spread the word, adding that the ZyCov-D can be used to inoculate children above 12 years of age since trials have been carried out on 1,000 children in 50 centres all over the country. “Double good news for the nation!CDSCO approves the 1st DNA-based, needle-free #COVID19 vaccine in the world - ‘ZyCov-D’ of @ZydusUniverse. Making children of India COVID-safe, this vaccine can be used for individuals aged 12 and above,” the minister tweeted.

'ZyCov-D' is the 6th approved #COVID19 vaccine in India, and the 2nd indigenously developed one. PM NarendraModi ji's vision of AatmanirbharBharat and Make in India deliver another significant accomplishment! “ he added.