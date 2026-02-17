Moments before 'bidai ceremony', groom turns out to be transgender in UP; barat returns without bride

Just hours after completing the 'seven vows' and moments before the 'bidai' ceremony, a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district was stopped midway after the bride's family found out that the groom was a transgender. The groom's family later urged the bride's family to maintain their dignity and stay silent, and offered them ₹23,000. (Unsplash)

The wedding procession had arrived on Friday in a village that falls under the Kothi Thana police station area. Rituals and traditional ceremonies were held through the night without any disturbance, The Times of India reported.

However, the atmosphere changed on Saturday morning, when members of the bride’s family received information regarding the groom’s gender identity.

Also read| Man held for banker wife’s murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Later, several guests and some members of the groom’s side reportedly left the venue. The bride’s relatives stopped the groom and his mother and sought clarification.

Villagers gathered at the scene, which led to heated exchanges between the two sides. The situation remained tense for several hours.

Reportedly, just before the ''bidai'' cermony, a group of transgenders came for blessings are recognised the groom. Soon after, the ceremony was called off.

The bride's family reportedly asked the groom for verification, but he denied it. The groom's family later urged the bride's family to maintain their dignity and stay silent, and offered them ₹23,000.

Police from the local station reached the village after being informed about the dispute. Officers worked to calm both families and prevent the matter from escalating further.

Officials confirmed that no formal complaint was filed by either party. As a result, no legal action has been taken.