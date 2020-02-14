Money laundering case: Charge sheet filed against Sana

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:49 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against Hyderabad based businessman Sathish Babu Sana in connection with its money laundering probe involving controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, officials at the agency said on condition of anonymity.

Sana was arrested by the ED on July 26 last year after it found that he purchased shares worth Rs 50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi. The agency claimed that this was done using money that was laundered.

The businessman was earlier made a witness in the money-laundering case but he turned an accused last year. ED informed a court last year that after his questioning, Sana was taken into custody as he was “not cooperating” in the probe.

It is suspected that the amount Rs 50 lakh paid by him through shares was a bribe to settle a case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s erstwhile Special Investigation Team (SIT), under then Special Director Rakesh Asthana, had recommended Sana’s arrest in its own case against Moin Qureshi and others.

However, in dramatic turn of events in October 2018, then CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma registered a case of corruption against Rakesh Asthana and his subordinates, based on Sana’s complaint. It was alleged that bribes were paid to Asthana and others through two Dubai based persons.

Rakesh Asthana also alleged that Alok Verma received a bribe from Sana . The matter reached the Central Vigilance Commission, which initiated an inquiry into the charges and counter-charges.

The CVC order dated October 23, 2018, divested Alok Verma of his powers as CBI director under the Prevention of Corruption Act, pending inquiry. Rakesh Asthana was also stripped of his responsibilities.

Alok Verma was removed from the post of CBI director in January 2019 by a high powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this week, CBI filed a charge sheet in the case giving a clean chit to Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was also named in FIR.

Asthana and Verma have declined comment on the matter while Sana’s lawyer also was not available for his comments.