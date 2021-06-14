Monsoon arrives in Jammu and Kashmir, 17-18 days ahead of normal schedule: IMD

Monsoon arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, more than two weeks ahead of normal schedule, with the intermittent showers over the last two days bringing relief from sweltering heat, the weather department confirmed.

“The Monsoon arrived over J&K and Ladakh on 13th June, which is 17 -18 days ahead of normal onset,” the regional head of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sonum Lotus said.

Monsoon has entered almost all parts of the country at least a fortnight in advance this year due to a low-pressure system over the northern Bay of Bengal. When a low-pressure area is formed at the onset of monsoon, it creates conducive conditions for its advancement, weather department officials have explained

Lotus said as per IMD forecast J&K and Ladakh will witness normal monsoon rains this season. Kashmir witnessed its hottest day of the year on Tuesday when the mercury rose to 34.3°C in summer capital Srinagar and high temperatures persisted until Friday (34°C). Brief spells of showers on Friday and intermittent showers on Saturday and Sunday have brought much needed relief.

In April, the Valley saw some good wet spells after a relatively hot February and cold and rainy month of March due to intermittent precipitation across the union territory. The second half of May and early June, too, witnessed some unusual weather with sunshine during the day and thunderstorms and showers during the evenings.