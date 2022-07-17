Monsoon LIVE updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning

Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds continue to lash several parts of the country - with some states dealing with massive flood-like situations. Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday morning - leading to a relief from the severe heat.
Mumbai, suburbs and Gujarat have been inundated due to heavy rainfall, and heavy showers continued at isolated places in Rajasthan.
According to the MeT department, moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to continue over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the next five days. Widespread and moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three days, followed by fairly widespread rainfall on July 19 and 20, it added.
District Collector's car submerged under a bridge due to heavy rainfall in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.
Jul 17, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Widespread and moderate rainfall likely in J&K, Himachal, UK: MeT
Widespread and moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three days, according to the Met department. Widespread rainfall on July 19 and 20 is also likely over these areas.
Jul 17, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Road connectivity disrupted due to heavy rain in Karnataka
Karnataka | Road connectivity disrupted at many locations due to heavy rains across the Uttara Kannada district pic.twitter.com/5C8Yvxp6lE
