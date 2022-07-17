Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning
Live

Monsoon LIVE updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning

Monsoon LIVE updates: Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday morning - leading to a relief from the severe heat.
A woman with her ward amid monsoon rains in New Delhi&nbsp;
A woman with her ward amid monsoon rains in New Delhi (PTI)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 10:25 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds continue to lash several parts of the country - with some states dealing with massive flood-like situations. Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday morning - leading to a relief from the severe heat.

Mumbai, suburbs and Gujarat have been inundated due to heavy rainfall, and heavy showers continued at isolated places in Rajasthan.

According to the MeT department, moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to continue over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the next five days. Widespread and moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three days, followed by fairly widespread rainfall on July 19 and 20, it added.

Meanwhile, this year's monsoon has seen second highest ‘extreme’ rainfall events since 1901, showed HT analysis of rainfall data.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 17, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    Rajasthan district collector's car submerged in flood water

    District Collector's car submerged under a bridge due to heavy rainfall in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. 

  • Jul 17, 2022 09:56 AM IST

    Widespread and moderate rainfall likely in J&K, Himachal, UK: MeT 

    Widespread and moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three days, according to the Met department. Widespread rainfall on July 19 and 20 is also likely over these areas.

  • Jul 17, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Road connectivity disrupted due to heavy rain in Karnataka

    Road connectivity disrupted at many locations due to heavy rains across the Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

  • Jul 17, 2022 09:52 AM IST

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning

    Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Sunday morning bringing relief from the heat. 

Monsoon LIVE updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning

A woman with her ward amid monsoon rains in New Delhi (PTI)
hindustan times.com
