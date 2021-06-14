Home / India News / Monsoon progress over rest of northwest India likely to be slow
Representational image. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
india news

Monsoon progress over rest of northwest India likely to be slow

Monsoon has so far advanced into entire peninsular India; east central; east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 03:05 PM IST

After advancing into most parts of the country, including many parts of northwest India, monsoon’s progress is likely to slow down, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Monsoon has so far advanced into entire peninsular India; east central; east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India. It progressed very quickly over most parts of the country in the span of only 10 days, mainly due to active monsoon circulation and the formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | Monsoon likely to cover several parts of northwest India in next 48 hours

“However due to approaching of mid-latitude westerlies winds further progress of monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow. The progress of monsoon is being monitored continuously and further update will be provided on daily basis,” IMD said on Monday.

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar , Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.