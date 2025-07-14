Monsoon to be active over northwest India: IMD

The monsoon is currently active over central India and is expected to be active over northwest India as well for the next few days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Commuters caught in the rain on National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Overall, the country has received 10% excess rainfall this monsoon so far, depicting regional variations. According to the IMD, the northwest India has 30% excess rainfall, central India has 37% excess, while the South Peninsula has a 8% deficiency so far and east and northeast India are witnessing a 24% deficiency.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan during July 13 to 15, west Rajasthan on July 14 and 15. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over east India the during next 2-3 days,” IMD said in a press release. “The monsoon trough is active; with its western end running to the south of its normal position and eastern end near its normal position at mean sea level.”

Two low-pressure systems are likely to form during the next 24 hours. An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over north Bay of Bengal and extends up to middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha during next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Another upper air cyclonic circulation lay over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. “Under its influence, another low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood during next 24 hours,” it added.

The weather forecaster further said that a fresh western disturbance is also expected to impact the Western Himalayan region.

“During the last few days rainfall had reduced but cumulatively rainfall was above normal during the past few days. Now again rainfall activity will increase. A fresh low-pressure area is developing over central India and another over north Bay of Bengal. These will cause a lot of rain as they move,” M Mohapatra, director general, IMD, said.

“Further, a WD is approaching and there is a cyclonic circulation over NW India. Interaction of these two systems is expected to cause heavy rain over parts of north India. So, we have given specific warnings,” Mohapatra added.

IMD also warned of extremely heavy rainfall (≥210 mm) at isolated places over east Rajasthan till July 15 and west Rajasthan over the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh till July 17; Uttarakhand until July 19; Punjab on July 16; Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 14; West Uttar Pradesh on July 17 and 18; east Uttar Pradesh until July 17; Rajasthan till July 18 with very heavy rainfall over eastern Uttar Pradesh on July 16, Rajasthan till July 16, IMD said.

“Light/moderate rainfall is likely at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely over western Himalayan region and some/many places over the plains during next 7 days,” it added.