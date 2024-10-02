Monsoon withdraws from Delhi, most parts of northwest India: IMD

The monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of northwest India and some parts of central India, including the national Capital Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. IMD said more and intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season. (Representational image)

The conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining parts of the region during the next two-three days.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood and under its influence a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around October 4.

The statement issued by IMD on Wedensday said, “The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from entire Jammu & Kashmir-LadakhGilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi; remaining parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.”

“The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 30.8°N/81.2°E, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shivpuri, Kota, Udaipur, Deesa, Surendranagar, Junagarh and 21°N/70°E. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some more parts of Gujarat and some parts of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days,” it added.

IMD said significant rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours till 8.30am on Wednesday in Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall are very likely over northeast region during the week; widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the week; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim during the week and Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall over Jharkhand, Odisha region during the week.

In the South, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall are very likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep during the week; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka North Interior Karnataka during the week; Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana during the week.

Squally weather with wind speed Reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next three days.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD said more and intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season.