More than 100 labourers stranded in Murshidabad within kilometres of their homes

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:37 IST

More than a hundred labourers from different parts of West Bengal got stranded near Farakka barrage in Murshidabad district on Tuesday as police stopped them from moving towards Malda which has been declared a Covid-19 ‘orange zone’ (districts that have not seen any new case in the last 14 days). The barrage connects south Bengal to the north.

Many of these labourers had gone to work in Jharkhand and are returning home. While some are moving on foot, many are riding bicycles.

The labourers alleged that they were stopped by personnel from Baishnabnagar police station in Malda. They alleged that police did not allow anyone to move towards north Bengal from Murshidabad district since Monday evening. The tired labourers said they did not have food and water and were sitting beside NH 34. On Tuesday afternoon the Murshidabad district administration provided food and water to the stranded people.

Kartik Das, one of the stranded workers who hails from Toofanganj in Cooch Behar district, said, “In February, 14 people from our area went to Fulia in Nadia district to work in looms where sarees are made. The loom was shut down after the lockdown was declared.”

“A few days ago we sold our mobile phones and bought some second-hand bicycles to return home. The Malda police are not allowing us to cross the barrage,” he said.

Another labourer, Gholam Jilani, said, “I used to work for a private firm at Durgapur in West Burdwan district. I am from Purnia in Bihar. I repeatedly requested the police to let me go to Malda so that I can cross over to Bihar. They are not cooperating. I am sitting in the open since Monday evening.”

Jayanta Mondal, a resident of Chanchol in Malda, said, “I used to work in a garment factory near Kolkata. The factory is now closed. My home is only 40 km away from Farakka but police are not allowing us to go.”

He said, “We told the police that we are ready for a health checkup and to stay in-home quarantine. But they don’t want to listen. More than 100 labourers are stranded at Farakka.”

A senior Malda district police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Common people will not be allowed to move from one district to another during the lockdown. We are following the instruction of senior officers.” Malda superintendent of police Alok Rajoria did not receive calls.

An administrative officer said a couple of days ago a migrant labourer from the Manikchak police station area of Malda tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had returned to Malda from Barasat in North 24 Parganas district on 23rd April. This prompted the administration to act.

Deputy medical officer of health (Farakka) Sajal Pandit said, “More than 100 people are stranded but none are ill. Some police officers have been informed about this.”

Sub-divisional police officer (Jangipur) Prasenjit Banerjee said, “We are aware of the problem. The Murshidabad police have not imposed any restriction. The Malda police are not allowing a single person to enter from Murshidabad. We are trying to find a solution.”