More than 6 cows can’t be transported in Haryana: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana government not to allow transportation of more than six cows in a vehicle, which should be specially designed to ferry cattle.

Justice Rajiv Sharma issued a slew of directions to the Haryana government on animal transportation and use of animals for ferrying goods, and declared that the animal kingdom, including avian and aquatic, is a living entity with the rights of a living person.

The order was passed in a criminal revision case connected to a 2004 incident in which three persons were found smuggling cows for slaughter in Uttar Pradesh. About 29 cows were being ferried in two trucks.

The court declared all citizens as persons “in loco parentis” (in place of a parent) for the welfare of animals, while observing that changes are required to be made in law to protect the environment and ecology.

“The animals, including avian and aquatics, have a right to life and bodily integrity, honour and dignity. Animals cannot be treated merely as property,” it said. The court said any vehicle transporting cattle should have a tail board, padding around the sides and it should be equipped with anti-slipping material. It should have an attendant, a first-aid box and carry no other merchandise.

During transportation, cattle cannot be tied by their noses or legs. They have to be tied by the neck and should be separated from others with wooden poles. The guidelines apply to the transportation of horses, mules, donkeys, sheep and goats as well.

The court has reduced the maximum weight that can be loaded on animals used to ferry goods. It has said that vehicles drawn by animals should not have more than four persons, excluding the driver and children below six years of age. Fluorescent reflectors have to be fixed on bullock carts.

The state government has also been asked to form societies in each district for the prevention of cruelty to animals and ensure they are not kept in harness between 11 am and 4 pm when temperatures exceed 37° Celsius.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 23:15 IST