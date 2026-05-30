More women opting for births in private hospitals: NFHS data

New Delhi More women in India are now giving birth in hospitals, especially private ones, the latest National Family and Health Surveys (NFHS) released on Friday by the ministry of health and family welfare has revealed. Births in hospitals saw an increase from 88.6% in the 5th survey (2019-2021) to 90.6% in the 6th survey that captures data in 2023-2024.

Births in hospitals saw an increase from 88.6% in the 5th survey (2019-2021) to 90.6% in the 6th survey that captures data in 2023-2024. “The survey shows continued progress in safe childbirth, with institutional deliveries increasing from 88.6% to 90.6%, and births attended by skilled health personnel improving from 89.4% to 91.3%. Coverage of postnatal care within 48 hours after delivery has also improved to 82.8%, strengthening continuity of care for both mothers and newborns,” the report states.

Rise in institutional births has a direct bearing on decease in country’s maternal mortality rate, say experts. “These improvements are also reflected in India’s continued progress in reducing maternal mortality, with the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2022–24 estimates placing the national Maternal Mortality Ratio at 87 per lakh (100,000) live births,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

However, more women now prefer giving birth in private hospitals as percentage of births in public health facilities has dropped from 61.9% in NFHS-5 to 58.6% in NFHS-6, the report said. “Many private hospitals are empanelled under AB-PMJAY, which may have a role to play.”

The latest NFHS-6 findings also highlight that first trimester antenatal registration increased from 70% to 76.2%, while mothers receiving four or more antenatal care visits increased significantly from 58.5% to 65.2%. According to the health ministry, 95.9% pregnant women are now receiving antenatal care services, reflecting expanding outreach. “These gains reflect the government of India’s sustained investments under flagship initiatives such as Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan, Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan) & Extended PMSMA, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Ayushman Bharat...,” said an official.

The percentage of overweight or obese women risen from 24% earlier to 30.7%. Among men, it has increased from 22.9% to 27.3%.

Among challenges faced by the governments is increased reporting of lifestyle-related diseases especially overweight.

Data show blood sugar levels among adults— 15 years and above— have seen an increase with very high category increasing from 6.3% earlier to 9.1% in the current survey, and high category jumping from 6.1% to 7.5 per cent.

“Preventing lifestyle-related diseases is one of government’s focus areas. Several programmes are focussing on tackling this issue,” said the health secretary.

The NFHS series provides information on population, health, and nutrition for India, and NFHS 2023-2024 is sixth in the series.