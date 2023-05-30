Morning brief: 9 pilgrims killed after Amritsar-Katra bus falls into gorge in J&K, and all the latest news

9 killed as bus carrying pilgrims from Amritsar to Katra falls into gorge Nine people were killed when a bus carrying over 75 pilgrims from Amritsar in Punjab to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu & Kashmir’s Katra veered off a bridge and fell into a gorge at Jhajjar Kotli, around 35 km from Jammu, on Tuesday morning. Read more “Eight pilgrims have died and over 50 injured,” said Ajat Manhas, a local police officer.

Prevent misuse of democratic freedoms: S Jaishankar tells visiting UK minister

External affairs minister S Jaishankar asked visiting British minister Lord Tariq Ahmad to ensure security of India's diplomatic missions in the UK and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms. This came against the backdrop of the vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London in March by pro-Khalistan supporters. Read more

'Best time to announce my retirement but...': MS Dhoni makes hearts stop after CSK win IPL; 'Easy thing is to walk away

What did fans want more in IPL 2023 - a comeback win for Chennai Super Kings or for MS Dhoni to not say those heart-breaking goodbye words? Probably the first, or arguably more the second given how the spectators responded to him throughout the season. Read more

Chenani Super Kings wins IPL: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal join in celebrations, Ranveer Singh also hails Gujarat Titans

The film industry also joined in celebrations as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in a thrilling IPL final on Monday. While Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan witnessed the moment in the Ahmedabad stadium, many others such as Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood shared their excitement on social media. Read more

Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor prove less is more in comfy outfits and no-makeup look at the airport. Watch

Aside from red-carpet events and promotional tours, your favourite celebrities' fashion sensibilities get witnessed at the airport. While some stars take a relaxed approach in sweatsuits or other comfy fits, others aren't afraid to incorporate minidresses into their travel roster. Read more

