Morning brief: Army shares how women ‘interfering' with operations in Manipur, and all the latest news

Manipur women ‘interfering’ with operations: Army
Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in the operations of security forces, the Indian Army tweeted on Monday evening in what was the first official confirmation of a rising new phenomenon in the violence-hit northeastern state. Read more
Diabetic Nephropathy: Diabetes expert on its causes, symptoms, treatment, prevention
Non-communicable diseases like diabetes are on the rise in India and it is linked to several illnesses where the diagnosis of diabetes invariably raises concerns about long-term health complications involving various body organs and the kidney is one of the most susceptible yet disregarded ones. Read more
5 benefits of meditating regularly
Dabboo Ratnani recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan before his debut: I knew he was going to be a big star
Having over two decades of experience in the film industry, Dabboo Ratnani has paved the way for film photography. Read more
BCCI official reveals why Sarfaraz Khan will not break into Indian Test team anytime soon
BCCI's senior selection committee has faced the wrath of the Indian cricket fraternity for over a year now as the unit led by interim chief Shiv Sunder Das has repeatedly ignored Sarfaraz Khan while picking the Test team despite his consistent domestic performances. Read more