Morning brief: Army shares how women ‘interfering' with operations in Manipur, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Manipur women ‘interfering’ with operations: Army

Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in the operations of security forces, the Indian Army tweeted on Monday evening in what was the first official confirmation of a rising new phenomenon in the violence-hit northeastern state. Read more

A screengrab of the video released by the army. (Screenshot)
Diabetic Nephropathy: Diabetes expert on its causes, symptoms, treatment, prevention

Non-communicable diseases like diabetes are on the rise in India and it is linked to several illnesses where the diagnosis of diabetes invariably raises concerns about long-term health complications involving various body organs and the kidney is one of the most susceptible yet disregarded ones. Read more

5 benefits of meditating regularly

Dabboo Ratnani recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan before his debut: I knew he was going to be a big star

Having over two decades of experience in the film industry, Dabboo Ratnani has paved the way for film photography. Read more

BCCI official reveals why Sarfaraz Khan will not break into Indian Test team anytime soon

BCCI's senior selection committee has faced the wrath of the Indian cricket fraternity for over a year now as the unit led by interim chief Shiv Sunder Das has repeatedly ignored Sarfaraz Khan while picking the Test team despite his consistent domestic performances. Read more

