Morning brief: At Odisha port, bribery case puts spotlight on local tycoon; and all the latest news

At Odisha port, bribery case puts the spotlight on a local tycoon

On August 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 39-year-old Charchit Mishra, investigating a bribery case at the Paradip Port Authority on the Odisha coast. Read more

Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter

The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. Read more

Starbucks names Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO. 5 things to know

Coffee giant Starbucks on Thursday named Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as its new Chief Executive Officer who will replace Howard Schultz. Narasimhan will be joining the company on October 1. Read more

Is Garmin Epix 2 the definitive smartwatch for activity tracking, for now?

Conventional wisdom takes us in a very familiar direction every time we talk of smartwatches for fitness tracking. The Apple watch must be the best, after all? Read more

Exclusive | Ramesh Sippy says Sholay was one of the first pan-India films

The term pan-India film is very recent, possibly gaining traction after the success of the Baahubali franchise, which made money in every corner of the country. But the concept itself isn’t something new. Read more

SL head coach explains use of coded signals against Bangladesh: 'Not telling him how to captain. No rocket science here'

It was an intense finish to the virtual knock-out game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Thursday night, with the hosts clinching a 2-wicket victory to book a berth in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Read more

Amblyopia or Lazy Eye: Causes, symptoms, prevention and treatments

Visual maturity is said to be complete by around 8 years of age and any disturbance of vision in one or both eyes before this age can cause lazy eye or amblyopia, which is one of the most important causes of ocular morbidity in children. Read more

