Morning brief: Azad quits key J&K Congress post hours after appointment, and all the latest news

Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'refusal' due to health reasons, says Congress; 'Was dissatisfied': J&K leader

As senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post of the party's campaign committee chairman only hours after he was appointed the chairman, Congress sources said he refused to assume the post owing to health reasons, though the move signalled internal strife in the J&K unit of the party. Read more…

Trump says FBI returned his passports: 'Unfortunately, they just grabbed…'

Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the department of justice and the FBI returned his passports seized during the raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last week. The FBI had executed a search warrant to recover classified records from the Florida estate and seized a trove of documents that were labelled ‘TS/SCI documents’, the US government's highest top-secret rating. Read more…

Army deploys assault boats in Pangong Tso amid standoff with China in Ladakh

Indian Army is deploying its new vessel --- Landing Craft Assault(LCA)-- equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900-feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army had ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels. Watch the video for more.

'Shastri had very low tolerance for players who…': Karthik reveals 2 things former India coach 'wasn't appreciative of'

Ravi Shastri will go down as one of, if not the, most successful head coaches of Indian cricket. If John Wright took India to new heights, and under Gary Kirsten's tutelage, India won the World Cup in 2011, then Shastri helped transform the next gen Indian team – one that was not afraid of any situation or opposition and dealt fire with fire. Read more…

Ekta Kapoor reacts to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘All the Khans in Bollywood, especially Aamir Khan, are legends’

Ekta Kapoor has responded to calls for boycott against Aamir Khan's latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha and even labelled him a 'soft ambassador'. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Read more…

Ayurveda detox tips: Check out these healthy Ayurvedic ways to remove toxins from your body

Toxins enter our body through various channels such as through the food we eat, the air we breathe in and also through our skin hence, the aim of detox through Ayurveda must be targeting on cleansing the organs responsible for elimination – gut, skin, lungs and kidneys and also to cleanse the liver, which is the carburettor of the human engine to purify the food and air intake. There are many simple biohacking techniques to detoxify and there are so many ways you can do so naturally. Read more…