Morning brief: BJP leader's remark on Mamata sparks row; Ambani, Adani likely to be invited to Ayodhya, all latest news

BJP MP Giriraj Singh stirred a controversy on Wednesday after he criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's participation in the Kolkata International Film Festival -- where she was seen shaking a leg with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In a video that surfaced on social media, Giriraj Singh was seen saying that Mamata Banerjee doing 'thumka' at the film festival is not appropriate. As Trinamool leaders including Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra strongly protested the comment, Giriraj Singh said he used the word 'jashn' and not 'thumka' and he was not wrong in criticising Mamata Banerjee for celebrating film festival when the state is riddled with corruption. Dig deeper Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)

Eminent people from various walks of life, including politics, business, sports, media and movies, along with prominent seers from across the country are likely to feature in the guest list being finalised for the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Dig deeper

Vasundhara Raje reaches Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense, says: 'Came to see daughter-in-law' Dig deeper

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati Dig deeper

‘Overwhelming view in Congress is Kamal Nath must quit as MP chief’: Kharge delivers a tough message Dig deeper

‘Pranab knew he wouldn’t become PM,’ daughter’s book explores ex-Prez’s political stint Dig deeper

US military grounds Osprey aircraft fleet after Japan crash Dig deeper

US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid amid row over immigration at border Dig deeper

There was a certain humility in his voice as he greeted with a simple 'hello' followed by a chuckle over his next statement: "Maine suna aapko mere baare mein bohot sawal puchna hai (I heard you have a lot of questions about me)." The anxious mood over a first-time conversation instantly changed to a lighter note. It is rare to come across an athlete with such modesty who has 15 medals to his name across categories in three major championships - the Paralympics (gold), the World Championships (five gold, two silver and a bronze) and the Para Asian Games (two gold, four bronze). Dig deeper

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, has comfortably crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office in six days of its release. As per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com, the film added another ₹30 crore to its domestic collection on Wednesday. This takes its India collection to ₹312.96 crore. Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is all set to debut in The Archies with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Suhana has been promoting the film with her co-stars, and her outfits have won compliments on social media. Most recently, Suhana wore a black blazer dress for a promotional event and dropped sartorial inspiration for badass women. Dig deeper

