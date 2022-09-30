Morning brief: Centre may nudge depts over vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre may nudge depts over vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes

The Union government may nudge its departments and public sector firms to fill up backlog reserved vacancies for Scheduled Castes (SCs) at the earliest even as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday directed public sector banks to fill vacant positions reserved for SCs by December 31 and intimate the same to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said. Read more…

Putin to declare annexation of four Ukrainian lands at major ceremony today

In a major escalation of the ongoing war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. This came after he took similar steps regarding Luhansk and Donetsk in February and earlier for Crimea. The annexation would be formalised at the ceremony Friday where Putin is expected to deliver a "major' speech. Read more….

'Even Kohli gets questioned. If someone has not performed...': Out-of-favour IND bowler's blunt response to criticism

Led by seasoned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, India will have a rejigged spin attack in Australia as the Asian heavyweights look to shrug off their early exit in last year's World T20 in the UAE. Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin cover the spinners' base in the upcoming T20 competition with Axar Patel replacing injured Ravindra Jadeja. Read more…

Adipurush first look: Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram's warrior side as he aims his bow towards the sky. See here

The first look of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush was unveiled on Friday morning. Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared the posters of the film in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. In the poster, Prabhas was seen sitting on one of his knees as he looked towards the sky holding a bow and arrow. Read more…

Nora Fatehi steals the show looking like a modern goddess in a sultry cut-out gown at awards night: All pics, videos

Many Bollywood stars attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 last night. The biggest names walked the red carpet at the fashion awards, dressed in stylish looks that made heads turn at the star-studded show. However, one actor arrived at the event looking like a modern goddess wearing a sultry yellow cut-out gown. We are talking about Nora Fatehi. Read more…