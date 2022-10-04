Home / India News / Morning brief: Compassionate appointment not a matter of right, rules Supreme Court, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Compassionate appointment not a matter of right, rules Supreme Court, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:01 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Supreme Court (SC) was deciding the case of a daughter’s plea to be appointed 14 years after the death of her father in 1995.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Appointment on compassionate grounds not a right, says Supreme Court

Job appointment on compassionate grounds cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the Supreme Court has ruled while deciding the case of a daughter’s plea to be appointed…read more.

Several held as clash breaks out between two groups in Gujarat town: Report

Several people were reportedly arrested after a clash broke out between two groups in a town in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the clash took…read more.

'US stands with Iranian women': Biden amid Ayatollah's accusation on protests

The United States stands with the women of Iran "and all the citizens who are inspiring the world with their bravery," Joe Biden said on Monday as visuals and reports of action…read more.

'With due respect to every other player...': Gavaskar's bold take on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team's worst nightmare has come true. Jasprit Bumrah, whose chances of participating in the T20 World Cup were dangling by a thread, has officially been…read more.

Vikram Vedha box office day 4 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film falls by 45% on Monday

Vikram Vedha saw a drop of 45 percent on its first Monday after managing to record a decent figure at the box office during the weekend. The film collected around 5.5 crore…read more.

Man's fluent cricket commentary in Sanskrit will knock your socks off. Watch

If you are a cricket fan, there is nothing more exciting than watching the team you support, play an enthralling match! But, what really adds more to this excitement is the…read more.

Alia Bhatt in a striped dress aces pregnancy fashion and displays baby bump as she returns to Mumbai: All pics, video

Actor Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices have always been about including comfort, elegance and trendy style statements in her wardrobe. The star's collection is full of gorgeous…read more.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
