Morning brief: Cong likely to discuss Amethi, Raebareli candidates next week, Stalin's statement on ‘blow’ to BJP; more

Amid demand for former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Raebareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, the party’s central election committee is expected to meet next week to discuss these two parliamentary seats, according to people aware of the matter. The Congress has so far announced 14 of its 17 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, but the party has remained silent on Amethi and Raebareli. A Congress strategist argued on Saturday that nomination in Amethi will start on April 26 and on the same day, polling would be held in Kerala’s Wayanad, where Gandhi is contesting. Dig Deeper Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting

As the Lok Sabha poll campaigning heads into the home stretch in Tamil Nadu, which will vote in the first phase on April 19, chief minister MK Stalin said South India will deliver a blow to the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections. In an interview, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief spoke on several issues, including the BJP’s alleged non-cooperation in opposition-ruled states through governors, and a row over Katchatheevu island. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari recently got engaged at a private ceremony in Telangana. The actors surprised fans when they confirmed the news on Instagram, even as rumours swirled that they had married in Telangana. Siddharth got candid about Aditi and the engagement at the Galatta Golden Stars event. When Siddharth and Aditi got engaged on March 27, they did not make an announcement prior to the event, with speculation making rounds that they had gotten married. The actors later clarified that they were engaged, sharing a picture of their rings on Instagram. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

It was a fairytale finish for Jos Buttler and Rajasthan Royals as they clinched a six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registering a fourth successive win in the season. After RCB posted a strong total of 183/3 in 20 overs, thanks largely to the century from Virat Kohli (113*), the Royals made a solid start to the run-chase, with the partnership between Buttler and captain Sanju Samson (69) all but sealing a win for the side. As the chase approached its final stages, the primary focus shifted from whether RR would win to whether Buttler would achieve a century by the time the side reached the target. At the end of the 19th over, Royals required only one run to win, with Buttler needing six to reach the three-figure mark. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

