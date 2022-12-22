Morning brief: Experts' opinion on Covid BF.7 variant in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'China's Covid situation different because...' What experts said on impact of BF.7 variant in India

Four cases of BF.7, the new variant behind the surge of Covid cases in China, have been detected in India prompting the Centre and the states to up their guards against the infectious variant. While the situation is worrying in China with millions of deaths being forecast in the coming months, India's case will be different, experts are hopeful. All these four BF.7 cases were detected in past - in July, September and November. There is no active case of BF.7 in India. Read more

In Washington, Zelensky pledges ‘no compromises’ in trying to end Russia's war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Read more

'Former Minister ties Rahul Gandhi's shoe', says Amit Malviya, Congress slams

Congress leaders on Wednesday launched a series of attack on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Amit Malviya after he alleged in a tweet that former Union minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar tied Rahul Gandhi's shoe lace during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader clarified that he kneeled to tie his own show lace instead. Terming the tweet “defamatory”, Singh demanded an apology from Malviya or he would take legal action. Read more

Dia Mirza says Avyaan's bond with stepsister Samaira is ‘best thing in the world’

Actor, producer, UN environment GoodWill Ambassador, mother of a one-year-old, green entrepreneur and now an eco investor Dia Mirza is ending 2022 on a high note. She tells Hindustan Times how much she is privileged and grateful for the opportunities that allow her to fulfil the purpose of her life. Read more

Kajol's icy satin kaftan gown is the best way to walk into the Christmas season

Kajol is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it decking up in a stunning black salwar suit and walking in to the promotions for her film, or showing us how to deck up in a gown and keep it minimal and stylish, Kajol can do it all and more. Kajol is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky traces the journey of a mother, coping up with the realisation of a chronically ill son, and trying to do everything to make his dreams come true. Kajol, who played the role of the mother in the film, has been garnering a lot of praises from audience and critics alike. Read more

'I've played with him, watch out...': Suresh Raina's surprise pick who can set IPL 2023 auction on fire

The IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday will officially set the ball rolling for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, now the world's biggest and richest franchise T20 league. Unlike last year, this is not a mega auction. Teams won't build from scratch, most of the big names are already taken and settled with their respective teams but that doesn't mean there is any less excitement surrounding this year's auction. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON