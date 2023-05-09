Home / India News / Morning brief: How was Cyclone Mocha named and when will it make landfall, and all the latest news

Morning brief: How was Cyclone Mocha named and when will it make landfall, and all the latest news

May 09, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Mocha. (File)
How was Cyclone Mocha named and when will it make landfall?

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Mocha - over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the east-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea with all the Eastern states being put on alert. Read more

Canada expels Chinese diplomat over alleged intimidation plan

Ottawa announced Monday the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat accused of having sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing, plunging the two nations into a new diplomatic row. Read more

Watch: Arshdeep Singh left teary-eyed after Rinku Singh smacks him, wins another last-ball thriller for KKR

Given how IPL 2023 has shaped up so far, the clash at the Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the utmost significance for both teams. Read more

Priyanka Chopra rules over the New York streets in plunging-neck white dress to promote Love Again. All pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming rom-com, Love Again, with Sam Heughan, and her new Prime Video show, Citadel, with Richard Madden. Read more

SpiceJet pilot’s funny announcement on Bangkok-bound flight goes viral. Watch

Flying on an aeroplane can be a routine experience for many, but sometimes the airline staff add excitement to the journey with their witty announcements. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

