Morning brief: In illegal mining case, ED seizes Jharkhand CM's passbook, cheques from aide, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 03, 2022 08:45 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Illegal mining case: Jharkhand CM's passbook, cheques seized after ED raid

A bank passbook and a signed and unsigned cheque book of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren were recovered during raids from the residence of his close aide and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Pankaj Mishra. Read more

iPhone 6, launched in September 2014, added to ‘Vintage Product’ list by Apple: Reports

Apple has updated its 'vintage and obsolete products' list by adding iPhone 6 to the ‘vintage’ category, reports have emerged. As per Apple, its product is ‘vintage’ when the company has not distributed it for sale for more than 5 years but less than 7 years. Read more

Virat Kohli selflessly gestures Karthik to keep hitting despite being stuck at 49 in 2nd T20I; video goes viral

Virat Kohli's gesture towards Dinesh Karthik won fans' hearts, as the former India captain remained unbeaten on 49 in the 2nd T20I of the series against South Africa. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I: Why women are the true heroes of this film with best characters, writing and performances

Kalki Krishnmurthy's Ponniyin Selvan books came out in 1955, and have all been lauded for the treatment given to its female characters. Mani Ratnam's cinematic adaptation comes several decades later and does equal justice to those characters. Read more

Pregnant Alia Bhatt displays baby bump as she turns Greek goddess in gorgeous cape gown for awards event

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt attended the Time100 awards in Singapore dressed in a bronze gold cape gown that displayed her baby bump and turned the star into a Greek goddess. She aced pregnancy fashion statements in the ensemble. Read more

Stunning video of herd of deer enjoying at Switzerland lake enchants netizens

There is no dearth of videos available on the internet that captures picturesque view, especially where crystal clear lakes and lush green forests meet. And this video that has gone viral online shows just the same. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

hemant soren enforcement directorate
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
