Stunning video of herd of deer enjoying at Switzerland lake enchants netizens

There is no dearth of videos available on the internet that captures picturesque view, especially where crystal clear lakes and lush green forests meet. And this video that has gone viral online shows just the same. The video that features a herd of deer enjoying at Switzerland's Lake Brienz has enchanted netizens, and it may have the same effect on you.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Buitengebieden. "Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter with a smiling emoticon. The video shows a herd of deer enjoying in crystal clear water and lush green forest. And the view appears as if a fairy tale has come to life.

Watch the video below:

Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/YkFVvcmAWb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022

The video was shared on October 1, and has raked up more than 97,500 likes. The breath-taking view has prompted many to post several comments.

"This is just magnificent. They look so healthy and happy. The water is so blue!" posted a Twitter user. "Wow! Beautiful. It seems like a fairy tale, expecting snow white to appear," commented another. "This doesn't even look real. Wow!" expressed a third. "The scenery is like a story in a bedtime fairy tale," shared a fourth.