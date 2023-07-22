Home / India News / Morning brief: In Rajya Sabha, govt's big claim over artificial intelligence amid job loss fear; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 22, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File)
AI not leading to joblessness but augmenting capability: Centre to Rajya Sabha

The ministry of state for electronics and information technology (Meity) told Parliament on Friday that the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies is not creating any joblessness and is instead expected to increase India’s annual growth rate. Read more

Pakistan to privatise Islamabad airport for 15 years? ‘Best bidder can…’

The Islamabad airport would be outsourced for 15 years to improve its ‘operational activities’, Pakistan minister for aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said as per a report in Geo News as the country battles an economic crisis. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar's king-sized reaction for Virat Kohli after India star smashes 76th international ton during 2nd Test

India's star batter Virat Kohli reached his 29th Test century on Friday during the final Test against West Indies. Kohli ended an almost five-year wait for an overseas Test ton, with his last century on foreign soil coming in December 2018 in Perth. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor step out for dinner with friends in Mumbai, watch Oppenheimer together

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had a fun evening as they started their weekend with dinner followed by a movie. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms as they stepped out of home on Friday night. Read more

Alia Bhatt in chiffon saree and show-stealer bustier blouse, Ranveer Singh in grey suit serve fashion excellence: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promoted the new song from their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at Spotify's Music Concert. The two stars served fashion excellence at the event with their dapper and elegant looks. Read more

