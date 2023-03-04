Morning brief: India hits out at Pak at UNHRC, says ‘responsible for death of...'; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. India's representative to UN Seema Pujani (File)

‘Responsible for death of thousands of civilians’: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC

India has used its right of reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to respond to Pakistan on issues of religious minorities and terrorism."No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today. The Ahmadiya community continues to be persecuted by the state for simply practising their faith… Pakistan's policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of civilians around the world," India's representative Seema Pujani slammed her Pakistani counterpart Hina Rabbani Khar.

J&K: Narco-terror module busted in Poonch; 7kg heroin, ₹2 crore recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the recovery of 7kg heroin, nearly ₹2 crore and some arms and ammunition from a drug peddler's house close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

Deepika Padukone smiles bright at airport, makes 1st public appearance after being announced as presenter at Oscars 2023

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone announced that she is among the celebrities presenting an award at the 95th Academy Awards that will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles. The actor shared a post on Instagram with the names of all the presenters, including actors Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed and Emily Blunt.

'I haven’t played Murali or Shane Warne. But for me, Lyon is...': Rohit Sharma's imposing remark on AUS' Indore Test her

Nathan Lyon was Australia's hero in their emphatic nine-wicket win in against India in Indore in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Lyon picked 11 wickets in the match as Australia did not just pull one back in the contest, but also secured their place in the World Test Championship final.

Newlywed Kiara Advani's bandeau top and bodycon skirt in hottest yellow shade sets internet on fire, it costs ₹1 lakh

Newlywed Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai on Friday to attend an event. The star, who tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in a lavish ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, became the new face of a mango drink brand, replacing Katrina Kaif.

