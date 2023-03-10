Home / India News / Morning brief: Jairam Ramesh's 'cheerleader' jibe at Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticising Rahul Gandhi; all the latest news

Morning brief: Jairam Ramesh's 'cheerleader' jibe at Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticising Rahul Gandhi; all the latest news

Mar 10, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(PTI/ file photo)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(PTI/ file photo)

Jairam Ramesh's 'cheerleader' jibe at Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticising Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has lashed out at Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticising Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, saying that the Rajya Sabha Chairman is an umpire and cannot be…read more.

Stalin singles out BJP in Tamil Nadu migrant clips row

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its “leaders in north Indian cities” of spreading rumours that migrants workers were being attacked in the southern state…read more.

Biden unveils $6.9 trillion Budget plan: 7 key takeaways

President Joe Biden unveiled a $6.9 trillion budget proposal on Thursday, a defiant opening salvo in high-stakes negotiations with congressional Republicans over the debt ceiling and government…read more.

Sunil Gavaskar bombarded with criticism for comment on Steve Smith during commentary on India vs Australia 4th Test

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the respected voices of cricket. It is largely because of his stature as a cricketer and astute understanding of the game. After hanging up his boots in the late 1980s, Gavaskar has been a…read more.

Saba Azad on Rocket Boys, acting and singing: 'Need a number of careers to keep me interested'

With the second season of Rocket Boys premiering next week, Saba Azad recalled how she’s been with the character of Parvana Irani aka Pipsy for almost three years now. The singer was cast for the SonyLIV…read more.

