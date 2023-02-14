Home / India News / Morning brief: JAP chief Pappu Yadav's convoy meets with horrific accident, and all the latest news

Morning brief: JAP chief Pappu Yadav's convoy meets with horrific accident, and all the latest news

Updated on Feb 14, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pappu Yadav's convoy meets with accident.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Pappu Yadav's convoy meets with accident on Arrah-Buxar highway: Report

Jan Adhikar Party president Pappu Yadav's convoy was involved in a horrific accident on Monday night on the Arrah-Buxar highway. Read more

‘No sound’ of hope near as Turkey closes in on final hours of search ops

The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours on Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster. Read more

Valentine's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates February 14 with adorable animation of raindrops joining to form a heart

People across the globe are marking the day of love today, February 14. Even Google is celebrating Valentine's Day with their annual Google Doodle. Read more

Dream Girl 2 teaser: Pathaan calls Pooja to wish her on Valentine's Day, says his Jawan is coming soon. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. Read more

'Sachin Tendulkar was deeply unhappy when I joined the team. MS Dhoni meanwhile...': Ex-India coach's stirring details

Over the years, Indian cricket team has been blessed with several gifted coaches such as John Wright and Ravi Shastri, and some not so great like Greg Chappell and Kapil Dev. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

india news valentine's day sachin tendulkar turkey syria‬ earthquake + 4 more
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
