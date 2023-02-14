Pappu Yadav's convoy meets with accident on Arrah-Buxar highway: Report

Jan Adhikar Party president Pappu Yadav's convoy was involved in a horrific accident on Monday night on the Arrah-Buxar highway. The former MP was unhurt but nearly a dozen leaders from his party were injured in the mishap.



According to Live Hindustan report, Pappu Yadav had gone to meet the victim families of the violence in Mubarakpur village in Saran district. While returning from the village, the cars in his convoy collided with each other due to a truck which was trying to overtake them. At least two cars in Yadav's convoy have been badly damaged.



After the incident, Pappu Yadav said district JAP president Sunil Kumar and Dinesh Kumar's have broken hands. While some leaders have sustained injuries on their chest, some have received injuries on their heads. Two Bihar Military Police jawans have also been injured. Those injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital, but none of them is in a serious condition.



Earlier, the JAP leader tweeted a video of him meeting the family of a youth who was beaten to death in Mubarakpur.



“Met the family of Rahul Singh ji, who was beaten to death by criminals in Manjhi Mubarakpur. The government should carry out a speedy trial to punish the culprits within three months. Where are those who play politics over caste? They should help this sister in her quest for justice”, Yadav tweeted.

