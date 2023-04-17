Home / India News / Morning brief: Kharge's letter to Modi as Rahul Gandhi dares on caste census; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday.(PTI)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday.(PTI)

Kharge's letter to Modi as Rahul Gandhi dares on caste census: ‘I am afraid…’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him for a comprehensive up-to-date caste census, the same day Rahul Gandhi dared the top BJP leader to release…read more.

‘Who will investigate?’: Uddhav Thackeray after 11 die of heatstroke at state event

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital in Navi Mumbai during the wee hours of Monday to take stock of the situation…read more.

Xi Jinping projects dominance in Indian Ocean, names 19 sea bed features

Signalling expansionist intentions and its rise on the global stage, China delivered a double whammy to India on April Fool’s Day and the next by directly meddling into India’s sovereignty and its area of influence…read more.

‘Arjun, today you have…’: Sachin Tendulkar’s priceless message for son after his IPL debut in MI’s win; Sara emotional

In 2021, Arjun Tendulkar was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction for a base price of INR 20 lakh. A year later, at the mega auction before the 2022 season, Arjun saw interest from Gujarat Titans, but MI…read more.

Priyanka Chopra poses with sis-in-law Sophie Turner after Jonas Brothers concert, both look divine

Priyanka Chopra is in London for her Citadel promotions and it coincides with her husband Nick Jonas' UK tour with his brothers as well. The Jonas Brothers are performing in London and their wives have joined…read more.

Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, who wore what at Hall of Fame awards

The Hello Hall of Fame Awards was a star-studded affair last night in Mumbai. The A-listers of the film fraternity dropped by at the awards ceremony and braced the red carpet. The looks for the red carpet surely…read more.

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mallikarjun kharge rahul gandhi pm modi xi jinping priyanka chopra sachin tendulkar + 4 more
Monday, April 17, 2023
