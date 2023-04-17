The Hello Hall of Fame Awards was a star-studded affair last night in Mumbai. The A-listers of the film fraternity dropped by at the awards ceremony and braced the red carpet. The looks for the red carpet surely made their way into our hearts. From ethnics to shimmery sequined attires, the Bollywood celebrities embraced all shades of bright festive colours for their red carpet looks. From Aditya Roy Kapur to Sobhita Dhulipala to Rani Mukerji to Kajol, the red carpet was star-studded as the actors attended the awards ceremony and looked their best while at it. Here's what they wore – take a look. Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, who wore what at Hall of Fame awards(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji’s saree diaries are our absolute favourite and for all the right reasons. The actor draped a white silk saree featuring a thin black border and teamed it with a black blouse with long sleeves and a closed neckline. In a multicoloured neck piece, Rani looked gorgeous as ever.

Rani posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, was at her fashionable best as she picked a pastel tulle gown for the occasion. In the gown with ruched details and a long train, Madhuri looked stunning. The gown also featured a statement tulle flower at the waist and added more oomph to her look.

Madhuri posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol picked the six yards of grace for her red carpet look. In a pastel pink silk saree with floral patterns in shades of pastel maroon, she added a dramatic embellishment on one shoulder and a sheer ivory white georgette pallu. Kajol teamed her saree with a matching satin belt and a sleeveless blouse.

Kajol smiled for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

In a blue georgette saree with silver embroidery work throughout, Dia Mirza teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse as she posed for the pictures. In a clean bun and minimal makeup, Dia let her saree do all the talking.

Dia looked gorgeous in a saree.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala topped the glam charts in a black and blue shimmery gown with metallic details. The off-shoulder gown featured mini pleats and hugged her shape perfectly. In statement earrings and wavy curls, Sobhita pulled off the look to perfection.

Sobhita raised the oomph quotient.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan was a sight to behold in a bright red gown with netted details and a dramatic throw on one side. In minimal makeup and bright red lipstick, Hina Khan made the red carpet look better.

Hina looked perfect in the red attire.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a white striped shirt, a white blazer with black border and a pair of black formal trousers. In a black bow, Sidharth looked super fashionable.

Sidharth posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur’s all-black formal attire has our hearts. In a black shirt, black blazer and a pair of black formal trousers, Aditya smiled with all her heart for the cameras.

Aditya looked dapper as ever.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Which look did you l

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON