Morning brief: Opposition treads lightly for V-P poll nominee, and all the latest news

Opposition treads lightly for Vice Presidential election nominee

After the Opposition’s hunt for a presidential candidate saw three possible picks refusing to contest, and some key non-NDA constituents turning non-committal after the ruling alliance named tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its choice, opposition parties are treading cautiously on the vice-presidential polls scheduled to be held on August 6. Read more…

‘PM’s image...': Jaishankar on backlash from Gulf on Nupur Sharma Prophet remark

External Affairs MInister S Jaishankar has spoken about India-Gulf ties after the Nupur Sharma controversy. Speaking at an event in Delhi University (DU), Jaishankar, without naming the suspended BJP spokesperson, he said PM Modi’s image and relations have helped calm the situation. Watch video for more

Former India cricketers blame Bumrah and Co's ‘absolutely listless’ cricket for loss vs England in Edgbaston

What looked like a comfortable win for India at one stage, was denied by two England stalwarts - Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root - who pulled a spectacular run-chase, in fact the highest by the Three Lions in Tests. Several experts were quick to point what went wrong for India, who dominated the proceedings for most part of the match. Read more…

Ranveer Singh is the perfect combination of talent and stardom that Bollywood needs right now

Ranveer Singh turns 37 on Wednesday. It’s not as round a figure as 35 or 40 but a significant one nonetheless. Because in the Hindi film industry, this usually means you have been around for 10-12 years and are about to enter the ‘senior actor/star’ bracket. Actors senior to Ranveer--the OG superstars--are no longer certainties for box office success. Read more…

Ananya Panday dons this summer's trendiest look in a jaw-dropping floral bikini top, pants and oversized shirt

The sweltering and humid heat has set in, and we are looking for clothes that make us feel comfortable yet stylish. This is where fits in cool prints and hues, like pastel shades and floral patterns, come in. Even looking at the wardrobes of some of the most stylish Bollywood stars, you will know this is true. Even Gen-Z-favourite fashionista, Ananya Panday, has a summer wardrobe designed around this aesthetic. See pics