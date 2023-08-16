Morning brief: PM Modi's ‘good health’ wish to Arvind Kejriwal on birthday, and all the latest news

PM Modi's birthday wishes for Kejriwal: 'Praying for long life, good health' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted a birthday wish for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wishing for Kejriwal's long life and good health. Read more PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend birthday wishes to Delhi CM Kejriwal.

‘You and Joe are failing…’: Kamala Harris heckled at event. Watch her response

US vice president Kamala Harris dismissed a heckler at a recent event after the man began shouting about the administration's lack of effort in addressing climate change in the country. Read more

Alia Bhatt shares weird way of applying lipstick, how Ranbir Kapoor asks to 'wipe it off' as he likes her natural colour

Alia Bhatt has become the talk of the internet because of how she applies her lipstick. Yes, you read that right! If you are a makeup enthusiast or have ever used lip shades, you would know the most common or original way is to swipe the lipstick across your lips to add colour. Read more

Gadar 2 box office day 5 collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film earns ₹ 55.5 cr on Independence Day, crosses ₹ 200 cr

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film received a magnificent response at the ticket counters on Independence Day, Tuesday. The film went on to collect a whopping ₹55.5 crore on the occasion as per rough estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Read more

Ashwin quotes MS Dhoni after Hardik's ‘doesn’t matter' remark on T20I series loss to West Indies

Social media can be harsh. Neither does it take time to form an opinion, nor to change it with the wink of an aye. India T20I captain Hardik Pandya is the latest victim of it in Indian cricket. Read more

