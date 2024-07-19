Morning brief: Pune Police on IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother; Air India flight from Delhi diverted to Russia, more

Justifying the addition of IPC section 307 in the FIR against Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, the Pune Police on Thursday told a court in Maharashtra that the accused had put the gun on the complainant’s head. When she was about to pull the trigger, the complainant ducked in fear, while the other accused restrained her, the prosecutor told the court, news agency PTI reported. Seeking Manorama Khedkar's custody for five days in a land dispute case, the Pune Police described she, her husband Dilip and three others, all shown as accused in the FIR, as “influential and politically active” persons, in the court in Paud that remanded her in police custody till July 20. Dig deeper Manorama Khedkar being brought to Paud Police station. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT Photo)

Air India said on Friday all passengers on its flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which was diverted to Russia due to a technical glitch, are safe and are being provided all necessary assistance. The airline said flight AI183 made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The flight had 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew onboard. According to the airline, all of them were taken to the terminal building for further processing. Dig deeper

India News

Latest News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended the screening of his new film Bad Newz in Mumbai on Thursday night. Many other celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Dhupia, Lakshya and Wamiqa Gabbi, were also seen. For the event, Katrina Kaif wore a white dress, matching blazer, and heels. Vicky was seen in a printed shirt under a black coat, pants, and shoes. Triptii was seen in a white outfit and heels. Ananya Panday wore a black bodycon dress. Dig deeper

Trending

Sidhartha Mallya recently married girlfriend Jasmine Santiago at his father, fugitive former businessman and politician Vijay Mallya’s estate in Hertfordshire, UK. It has been a few days since they tied the knot, about three weeks. Jasmine recently took to Instagram to share how life changed for her after she married. In this adorable clip, Jasmine shares a relatable everyday experience and how it takes on a whole new meaning since she's married. The video captures the sweetness and humour of their married life. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

As India prepared for life after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (both retired) in T20Is, Hardik should have been at the forefront with all his credentials as a player and proven track record as captain. But he isn't. The selectors and new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, preferred Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain for the Sri Lanka tour. Hardik was not even considered as the vice-captain. It went to Shubman Gill. There was no problem with Pandya's performance. He was one of India's most consistent cricketers with both bat and ball in the T20 World Cup. Then what prompted the change? What is the reason behind this harsh treatment towards Hardik Pandya? Dig deeper

