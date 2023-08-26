Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi reacts to video of UP teacher asking children to slap classmate; and all the latest news

‘Nothing worse a teacher can do’: Rahul Gandhi on video of children being asked to slap boy Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out strongly against a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh who was seen asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community in a viral video. Gandhi said there was nothing worse a teacher could do for the country than sowing the poison…read more. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Srinagar, on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)

On UP teacher making children slap classmate, BJP's Amit Malviya says ‘terrible idea but…’

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday claimed that there was no communal angle in the Muzaffarnagar incident where a school teacher asked her students to slap a classmate. Quoting the police statement, Malviya said the teacher was asking students to hit the boy as punishment for not…read more.

‘Handsome guy’: President Joe Biden reacts to Donald Trump's mug shot

US President Joe Biden on Friday said Donald Trump looked like a “handsome guy” in the mug shot taken of his predecessor, who was booked and briefly arrested for felony charges in connection to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia….read more.

Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, Prakash Raj react after teacher makes student slap classmate: She should be behind bars

Actors Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, Swastika Mukherjee and Prakash Raj among others have reacted to an incident where a private school teacher in Muzaffarnagar allegedly asked a few young students to slap a classmate. She allegedly also said that children of a certain faith whose…read more.

Virat Kohli no longer the fittest India cricketer? Shubman Gill smashes yo-yo test with highest score

As India gears up for the upcoming Asia Cup, their preparations are in full swing with a closed-door training camp in Alur. The squad members are actively participating in routine fitness evaluations, a crucial aspect of their readiness for the continental tournament scheduled to commence…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON