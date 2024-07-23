Morning brief: Row erupts as Centre denies special status for Bihar; Kerala's 'foreign secretary' controversy, and more

A day before the Union Budget, the finance ministry ruled out granting Special Category Status to Bihar, citing a 2012 report that found the state does not meet the criteria. This decision provoked strong reactions from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with leader Lalu Prasad demanding the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The report highlighted factors such as hilly terrain and low population density as criteria for the status, which Bihar does not meet. The government may consider other forms of assistance for states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming budget. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI)

BJP MP P P Chaudhary called Kerala's appointment of an IAS officer as "foreign secretary" unconstitutional and an overreach into central government responsibilities. In the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary questioned if Kerala was acting as a "separate nation." On July 15, Kerala assigned K Vasuki additional duties related to "External Cooperation." Chaudhary argued this role, involving international relations, falls under the Union List and should be managed by the Ministry of External Affairs. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended Kerala, stating it's appropriate for states to manage issues involving their residents abroad.

The Latest News

Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid in J-K's Rajouri; 1 soldier injured

Kerala 'foreign secretary' triggers controversy

India News

Govt order allowing staff to join Sangh hints at resetting RSS-BJP ties

Madhya Pradesh diverts SC/ST funds for cows, religious sites

Global Matters

Donald Trump recalls conversation with Joe Biden on call after assassination attempt: 'He said…'

Ukraine's largest music festival returns with a break from the inescapable reality of war

Sports Going

Gautam Gambhir, the newly-appointed head coach, led Team India as they landed in Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball series, starting with three T20Is on July 27. The Indian players traveled from Colombo to Pallekele for a practice session on Tuesday. This marks Gambhir's first tour as head coach, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Key players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja are absent, with Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain. Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The ODIs will begin on August 2, with Sharma, Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav joining later.

Entertainment Focus

Varun Viswanath, an editor from Bengaluru now based in Los Angeles, has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series for 2024. His work on 'Reservation Dogs' has earned him this recognition. Viswanath, who began his career editing short films and working on projects like 'Arrested Development', is excited about the ceremony in September. He reflects on his journey from Bangalore to Hollywood, noting the challenges and opportunities for Indian technicians in LA. Currently, he is working on the Hulu comedy series 'Deli Boys' and teaching at the AFI Conservatory. He hopes to celebrate with a Malibu beach house party, though he jokes about missing Bangalore's Corner House ice cream.

Its Trending

RJ Alokita shared a heartwarming Instagram video of her conversation with Anna, a real estate agent who drives an auto-rickshaw as a hobby. Meeting him at Vidyavihar station, she noticed how warmly everyone greeted him. Curious, she asked if he knew everyone, and his response charmed her. The video, viewed over 1.3 lakh times and liked nearly 10,000 times, resonated with many. Users shared similar stories, appreciating Anna's spirit. One noted a watchman with two flats who works to stay active; another shared how their retired dad works to keep his mind fresh. The video's positivity touched many hearts.

Health and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra, currently filming in Australia, took a break to enjoy whale watching in Queensland with her daughter, Malti Marie, and her mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka dazzled in a deep purple satin tracksuit, featuring a cropped jacket and slim-fit pants from Ernest W. Baker, priced at approximately ₹36,810. Accessorised with a black sun cap, tinted sunglasses, and golden hoop earrings, her chic look received widespread admiration on Instagram. Priyanka's ensemble, paired with a black crop top and styled with a sleek bun and glowing makeup, sets new leisure fashion goals for her fans.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)