Morning brief: Sonia Gandhi calls Cong MPs' meet over Adhir Ranjan's Lok Sabha suspension; and all the latest news

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress MPs over Adhir Ranjan's suspension from Lok Sabha

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting today of the party's Lok Sabha members to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house for “repeated misconduct”. The meeting has been called at the CPP office at the Parliament at 10.30am. Read more

ISRO congratulates as Russia's Luna-25 mission launches to Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday congratulated its Russian counterpart Roscosmos, the state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, for the successful launch of Luna-25, its Lunar mission in nearly five decades. Read more

North Korea developing nuclear weapons, evading sanctions in 2023: UN report

North Korea continued developing nuclear weapons and producing nuclear fissile material in 2023 and evading United Nations sanctions that aim to cut off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to an unpublished United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday. Read more

'Fire broke out, cables got burnt': Ganguly on Eden Gardens accident ahead of World Cup 2023

Fire broke out at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium on Wednesday hours after the revised schedule of the World Cup 2023 was announced. The iconic venue, which will host five matches of the showpiece event, including the second semifinal, was hit by a late-night travesty when flames engulfed one of the rooms resulting in negotiable damage. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri on challenges of making The Kashmir Files Unreported: ‘Victims had trust deficit’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who delivered a ₹350-crore blockbuster in The Kashmir Files last year, is now back with a web series, The Kashmir Files Unreported. Read more

Jeon Jungkook flaunts killer abs, sets BTS ARMY on frenzy as he goes shirtless in new sexy Calvin Klein campaign

The world is no stranger to Jeon Jungkook's exceptional visuals and enticing charms but no one was ready for the Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear global ambassador's sexy rockstar avatar in new campaign where the BTS' golden maknae went shirtless to flaunt killer abs. Read more

