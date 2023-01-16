Morning brief: Tejashwi Yadav defends Bihar minister's ‘Ramcharitmanas’ remark; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ramcharitmanas row: Tejashwi Yadav defends Bihar education minister

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday defended state education minister Chandrashekhar over his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas. Yadav blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the controversy, alleging ‘conspiracy’. Read more

Traffic curbs in central Delhi for BJP roadshow today

Eight roads, including Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road and Bangla Sahib Lane, will be closed from 1.30pm to 5pm on Monday as part of the traffic arrangements made for the road show organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend. Traffic will be impacted in Lutyens Delhi and police have planned necessary diversions, said officers. Read more

China pushes back against US criticism of actions on LAC

China on Sunday sought to push back against a senior US official’s remarks that Beijing has not taken “good faith steps” to address border tensions with New Delhi, saying there is no role for a third party in resolving the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

Vijay Varma photobombs Tamannaah Bhatia at event, rumoured couple go on to pose together. Watch

Weeks after being spotted together at a New Year party in Goa, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen attending an awards event in Mumbai on Sunday. They not just bumped into each other at the event but also went on to pose together for the paparazzi. Their fans loved the video of them from the event. Read more

Loved Harnaaz Sandhu's Desi Girl moment in gorgeous multi-colour lehenga on Miss Universe stage? It costs ₹2 lakh

The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel in a star-studded event on Sunday (IST). Harnaaz stunned the world during the final round of the competition with her headline-making black gown featuring pictures of Sushmita Sena and Lara Dutta's crowning moments from Miss Universe. However, another look donned by the 22-year-old grabbed our attention during the pageant - we are talking about the multi-hued embellished lehenga she wore for the first round of the competition. Read more

Gambhir's blunt ‘be hard on him as we were to Kohli’ reaction as Rohit Sharma creates unwanted record in 3rd SL ODI

The Indian batters once again had a splendid outing against Sri Lanka as the hosts piled a gigantic 390/5 after electing to bat first in the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli, who has been enjoying terrific form, once again rose to the occasion, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, which included 13 fours and 8 sixes. Read more

