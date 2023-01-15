Traffic curbs in central Delhi for BJP roadshow today

Eight roads, including Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road and Bangla Sahib Lane, will be closed from 1.30pm to 5pm on Monday as part of the traffic arrangements made for the road show organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend. Traffic will be impacted in Lutyens Delhi and police have planned necessary diversions, said officers.

“BJP is organising a road show from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg and Jai Singh Road junction from 3pm on Monday. Special traffic arrangements will be in place in the area around the road show’s route,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Other roads that will be closed include Sansad Marg, Jai Singh Road, Tolstoy Road, Rafi Marg and Imtiaz Khan Marg.

Also Read: Delhi lifts anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage-3 as air quality improves

Sharing the advisory, police said vehicular movement will be severely impacted – due to the large number of people expected to participate in the show – on at least 20 roads, including Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street-Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuian Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid roundabout to Rail Bhawan roundabout), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road, and Pandit Pant Marg.

Also Read: Delhi traffic police change rule amid rising air pollution, fines up to ₹20k

Traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabout, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan roundabout, outer circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg, police said.

“Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and Indira Gandhi International Airport should account for possible delays on the route,” said a police officer asking people to use public transport to reduce road traffic and congestion.

Traffic police officers have issued advisories asking people to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

A senior police officer said traffic updates will provided on social media handles.

A two-day-long BJP national executive meeting will start on Monday at the New Delhi Municipal Council convention centre. A senior BJP leader said the road show is meant to welcome the prime minister and participants will include public and party workers.